Netflix has not only had great premieres in recent weeks, but has also opted to re-release and set new trends with old titles. The Mother with Jennifer Lopez and Bridgerton Universe’s Queen Charlotte are two of the platform’s most watched productions, but now it’s time for a vintage horror gem.

Although the 56-year-old pop star’s film has been chosen by several countries as the most watched movie, users also gave other genres, such as horror and science fiction, a chance. One of the latest additions to the catalog has it all.

Two of the most popular actors, known for their roles in Marvel and Fifty Shades, star in the 2019 film, produced by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Despite being a few years old, it finally made its big streaming debut and the public received it in the best way.

Synchronic is Netflix’s most-watched horror and sci-fi movie

Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie star in the most watched horror and sci-fi movie in Netflix’s entire catalog: Synchronic. According to reports published on FlixPatrol, the production captivated users and ranked number 7 worldwide as the most watched among all content on the streaming platform.

The story follows Steve, a womanizer, and Dennis, who is married with two children. Both are paramedics, co-workers and friends. On a night shift, they begin to encounter a series of dead people in a strange state. After some exploration, they discover that it is related to a synthetic drug called Synchronic.