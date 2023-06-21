That Netflix is a force with great stars is no surprise. The platform’s catalog features great titles starring top actresses and actors, such as Extraction with Chris Hemsworth or Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

The film is among the top 10 most viewed films on the service, which is why it has been chosen by thousands of users from all over the world. It was directed by M. Night Shyamalan and received an Oscar nomination.

The list of major figures leading the plot is quite extensive. Joaquin Phoenix, Sigourney Weaver, William Hurt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Adrien Brody and Brendan Gleeson are among those playing main characters.

The Village is the most-watched Oscar-nominated horror film on Netflix

The Village was released in 2004 and since then it has been one of director M. Night Shyamalan’s most popular works. Now, almost 20 years later, the film is back on trend and ranked among the top 10 most watched on Netflix.

The story portrays a series of events that test the beliefs of a small isolated rural village. The main characters were played by top stars, including Jesse Eisenberg and Celia Weston.