When it comes to popular film genres, horror is definitely one of them. This past year, there have been several horror movies that have become instant classics, thanks to their strong performance in the box office such as Megan, Smile and more. However, you can also find some great scary movies on Netflix. And one is now in the Top 10 worldwide.

Recently, a horror movie that was trending on the platform was ‘The Ring’ with Naomi Watts. The film follows a journalist who investigates a mysterious videotape that seems to cause the death of everyone who watches it after a week.

However, if you need more recommendations you can find five other horror movies to watch on the platform here. Also, there’s a new addition on Netflix, starring Lucy Hale and Michael Peña, that you can watch right now.

The horror film that is number 1 on Netflix worldwide

Fantasy Island, alternatively known as Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, currently holds the coveted Top 9 spot among the most-watched movies on Netflix worldwide. Directed and co-written by Jeff Wadlow, this supernatural horror film serves as a prequel to the 1977 television series of the same name, originally aired on ABC.

The movie features Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Portia Doubleday, and Michael Rooker. The story revolves around a group of people who visit the ‘Fantasy Island,’ only to have their idyllic fantasies transform into terrifying nightmares that they must desperately fight to survive.

Initially released by Sony Pictures in 2020, the film proved to be a resounding success at the box office, earning a staggering $49 million worldwide, surpassing its modest $7 million production budget.