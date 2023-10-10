Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss are two of the most recognized female stars in the industry, so it was expected that when they worked together, the project would turn out to be a worldwide success.

In 2019, they joined forces to create one of the most acclaimed horror thrillers of recent years, which won 85 awards and received another 132 nominations. Jordan Peele was the one who wrote and directed it.

The psychological horror movie was a commercial success, as it managed to gross $256 million worldwide, with a budget of $20 million. Here, check out which title is currently trending on Netflix…

Us ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Us is an ideal choice for Halloween, and lately, it has been shining on the Netflix platform, currently being one of the most-watched movies in the United States and occupying a place within the Top 10.

Flix Patrol confirmed that the title has become a trend, varying in positions but still being one of the most chosen by American users. The director was criticized for the genre of Get Out, so he decided to make the new title pure horror.

The story follows a family that goes to spend a few days at their beach house, but tranquility turns into tension when they are visited by unwelcome guests who are their own doubles but much more threatening.

Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, who worked together in Black Panther, have joined forces once again to create the thriller. They were joined by mega stars like Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker, among others.