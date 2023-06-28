Naomi Watts has appeared in several horror films but one of them has been repeatedly chosen by Netflix users, as it has been ranked as one of the most watched films on the platform worldwide.

The story follows its character Rachel, a journalist who investigates a videotape that may have killed four teenagers. There is an urban legend about this tape: the viewer will die seven days after watching it.

The film directed by Gore Verbinski was scripted by Ehren Kruger, Kôji Suzuki and Hiroshi Takahashi. It won a total of 14 awards and received 12 nominations, including a Hollywood Film Award and an MTV Movie + TV Award.

The Ring is the most watched horror movie on Netflix right now

The story of The Ring is of Japanese origin and the American adaptation was released on the big screen in 2002. The movie managed to disturb many viewers of all ages, but especially teenagers.

It quickly became a cult film and is now a favorite of Netflix users, as it has become one of the most watched 13 years after its release. Succession‘s Brian Cox and Virgin River‘s Martin Henderson are also part of the star-studded cast.

The first installment is the only one available on Netflix. However, it can also be played on other platforms, such as Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and Amazon. Both the second and third parts are part of the Prime Video catalog.