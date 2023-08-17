Netflix: The most-watched horror movie with Russell Crowe just one day after its release

Russell Crowe is one of the most iconic stars in the acting industry, especially after being the protagonist of major movies, as was the case with Gladiator, which will soon have its sequel with Paul Mescal.

One of his recent horror films continues to shine in the catalog of one of the most well-known streaming platforms worldwide. Many countries have chosen it as a favorite, and it’s competing against Heart of Stone as the most-watched.

Julius Avery was the one in charge of directing the project, which is based on the real files of Father Gabriele Amorth. The true story has attracted a large number of viewers and is currently in the top 2 on Netflix.

The Pope’s Exorcist ranked No. 2 on Netflix us

The Pope’s Exorcist was added to Netflix‘s catalog during the course of Wednesday, August 16th, and quickly became one of the most-watched movies in the United States. The horror thriller is ranked second in the top 10.

The story is based on the real files of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Pope’s chief exorcist, who while investigating the possession of a young person, discovers that for centuries the Vatican has tried at all costs to keep the truth hidden.

In addition to Russell Crowe, the cast also included these stars: Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Franco Nero, Laurel Marsden, Cornell John, Paloma Bloyd, Ralph Ineson, River Hawkins, Tom Bonington and Pablo Raybould.