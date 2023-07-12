Tom Hiddleston stars in one of Netflix and Guillermo del Toro‘s most popular horror films. The Loki star joined forces with two great actresses, Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowska, to bring it to fruition.

This is not the first time that the director dabbles in the horror genre, quite the contrary. He is one of the best known among his peers and has worked with the platform before, in the series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

The ghost movie lasts almost two hours and has been rated for over 16 years old, due to its explicit, sexual content and vocabulary. Although it was released in 2015, it was trending again this week.

Crimson Peak is the most-watched Tom Hiddleston horror movie on Netflix

Crimson Peak was a hit when it was first released back in 2015. Not only was it one of the most watched for its story and director, but also for its cast of A-list stars. One of them was Tom Hiddleston, known for his role as Loki in Marvel.

Now, the title has become a favorite among Netflix users. The film made it back into the world’s top 10 most watched films, and has been chosen by several households multiple times.

The story follows an aspiring writer, who after a family tragedy finds herself torn between her love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious stranger. Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she is drawn into a house that breathes, bleeds and remembers.

Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska, Charlie Hunnam, Jim Beaver, Burn Gorman, Javier Botet, Leslie Hope, Doug Jones, Jonathan Hyde, Bruce Gray, Emily Coutts, Alec Stockwell, Tamara Hope, Sofia Wells, Joanna Douglas and Kimberly-Sue Murray are some of the actors that make up the cast.