There are several types of horror fans. For those who love slayers, this is the ideal time to play Netflix‘s new horror movie, which has become the most watched film of the genre in the catalog.

Patrick Brice is in charge of directing the film, from a script by Stephanie Perkins and Henry Gayden. The director is not new to the genre, having been responsible for titles such as the Creep franchise and The Overnight.

Sydney Park stars as Makani Young, while Théodore Pellerin plays Ollie Larsson. Although it premiered in 2021, it recently joined the streaming platform and is already a worldwide sensation.

There’s Someone Inside Your House is the new horror movie that arrived on the platform to disturb the minds of users. The story quickly became one of the most viewed and currently holds a spot in the top 10 worldwide.

The plot follows Makani, who leaves Hawaii to live with his grandmother in a quiet Nebraska town to finish high school. But the start of the countdown to graduation marks the moment when a killer begins to haunt the students.

Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Ashja Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Burkely Duffield and Diego Josef are among the cast. The story got a score of 4.8 out of 10, but still continues to add up according to reviews and critics.