Netflix: The most-watched horror series worldwide with Alexander Skarsgard just two days after its release

It’s not The Vampire Diaries or The Originals… A fantasy and horror series arrived in Netflix‘s catalog two days ago, becoming one of the most-watched worldwide. Alexander Skarsgård is one of the main stars.

The actor portrayed Eric Northman for 76 episodes, from 2008 to 2014. The show was not only one of the most popular during those years but also created a large fan base during its seven-season run.

The story is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries, a series of novels written by Charlaine Harris. The first five editions were critically acclaimed and received Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

True Blood ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

True Blood is not only one of the most well-known and acclaimed vampire series, but it has also become a trend again after transitioning from Max’s catalog to Netflix in several countries. It is currently the Top 8 worldwide.

The story of the first season follows a telepathic waitress, Sookie Stackhouse, who finds herself in a strange supernatural world when she meets the mysterious Bill, a gentleman and a vampire from southern Louisiana.

Several directors have been responsible for the episodes, but the creator of the show is Alan Ball. Oscar-winner Anna Paquin is the series’ protagonist, along with Stephen Moyer and Alexander Skarsgård.

Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Nelsan Ellis, Chris Bauer, Carrie Preston, Rutina Wesley, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, Todd Lowe, Jim Parrack and Lauren Bowles are some of the other stars who have been part.