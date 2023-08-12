A few months ago, Netflix released one of the most popular adaptations of Stephen King‘s works, featuring two great actors as leads: Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. At its time, it became one of the most-watched titles.

John Lee Hancock directed the project and also contributed to the screenplay. This isn’t the first time a story by the author has been brought to the streaming platform; quite the opposite.

The master of horror has chosen the production company on several occasions, and over time, it has been responsible for significant cinematic productions. Here, check out which title has returned to trend…

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the horror thriller that continues to be a trend on Netflix

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of the most anticipated releases of last year, arriving alongside other horror genre titles. Stephen King‘s work managed to gather a significant number of viewers and became one of the most-watched titles on Netflix.

The story follows a teenager who befriended Mr. Harrigan, and when he passes away, the teenager places his phone in Harrigan’s pocket before the burial. When the lonely young man leaves a message for his deceased friend, he is surprised to receive a response.