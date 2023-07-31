Gary Oldman (Léon: The Professional and Darkest Hour) is one of Hollywood’s elite and is considered one of the biggest stars in the film industry. He has multiple hits and his career is full of iconic thrillers.

This week, a streaming giant trended again one of these titles, which starred the actor and Maika Monroe (It Follows and Watcher). This is an original production of the platform, so it had a lot of promotion.

Netflix is who owns the title in its catalog, which premiered in 2018 and since that time has become an important movie within the genre of science fiction and horror. Here, check which one is…

Tau is the most watched Gary Oldman movie on Netflix

Gary Oldman is who gives voice and life to Tau, the main character who represents the house in the horror movie produced by Netflix. This was released several years ago and since that time has become one of the most popular titles.

The story follows Julia, who is kidnapped by a sadistic inventor who uses her as a guinea pig for his inventions and tries to escape from the confinement to which she is subjected. She must defeat the sophisticated Artificial Intelligence that controls the house if she is to survive.