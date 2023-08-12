Netflix continues to add successes to its catalog, but often users choose some of the most popular classics on the platform. This week, a horror thriller from 2016 has become a trend, starring Jacob Tremblay.

Movies of this style have managed to compete against other big titles, especially those that are dramatic or some thrillers. The title, which continues to shine on the service, is on par with award-winning works like The Hateful Eight.

Mike Flanagan is the one who directed and created the script for the project. The acclaimed filmmaker is one of the most popular masters of horror in recent times. He has been compared to great figures like Stephen King.

Before I Wake, the horror thriller that you can watch on Netflix

Before I Wake has become a trend after Netflix renewed its top 10. The cast is filled with big stars, but the three main leads who drive the plot are Kate Bosworth, Thomas Jane and Jacob Tremblay.

“Jessie and Mark decide to adopt Cody, a child who is terrified of sleeping. Initially, they believe that the origin of his phobia lies in the boy’s traumatic past. But they soon realize the truth: Cody’s dreams are projected into reality,” describes the synopsis.