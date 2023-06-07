Netflix has always added several foreign films per month to its catalog and several of them have managed to position themselves in the top 10 of the most watched films in the world in recent times. A Beautiful Life is one of them and it is a Danish production.

The new Indian film, which captivated the attention of the public, is directed by Vardhan Ketkar and written by Magizh Thirumeni. It is based on true events about identical twins who were acquitted in several countries for lack of evidence found in the alleged crime.

Despite receiving a low score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a total of 33%, users of the service continue to choose it. IMDb reported that the film got a 6.3 out of 10 on its own charts, making it a good choice when choosing something to watch.

Gumraah is the most watched Indian movie on Netflix worldwide

Gumraah is the new Indian movie that has positioned in position 6 of the top 10 of the most viewed movies in the entire streaming platform worldwide. It managed to beat productions such as Prisoners with Hugh Jackman, The Company Men with Ben Affleck and Safe House with Denzel Washington.

The story follows the investigation into the murder of a young man takes an unexpected turn when the cops discover that the prime suspect has a double. It stars Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Anupam Gahoi, Ranaksh Rana and many other actors.