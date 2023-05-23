Netflix continues to fill its catalog with hits and this week it was the turn of several foreign productions to shine. The Spanish series Muted and the Dutch film Faithfully Yours are two clear examples, as they have remained among the most watched worldwide for several days since their release.

Now it will be an Indian film that will join the list. This one stars Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, Govind Pandey and Gurpal Singh. While it is director Yashowardhan Mishra who is responsible for giving it a twist.

The production obtained a score of 7 out of 10 in IMDb’s rankings, while on Rotten Tomatoes it has only achieved a 67% according to the audience score. Here, check what new foreign work has stolen the attention of Netflix users this last time…

Kathal is Netflix’s most watched new Indian movie worldwide

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery is the film that has established itself as the most watched Indian movie on Netflix, entering the top 10 of the most played titles worldwide. Many users have chosen the comedy and it has been in the same position for more than four days now.

“When two prized fruits disappear from a politician’s garden, an energetic police officer’s investigation takes an unexpected turn in search of the truth,” describes the synopsis.