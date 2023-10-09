Netflix: The most watched Indian comedy worldwide just two days after its release

With a new week, also comes new movies trending on Netflix. As usual, the platform includes projects from across the world in its catalog, and this Indian comedy-drama is one of the trending films on the platform globally.

According to FlixPatrol, this Hindi-language comedy-drama movie was the eighth most watched movie on Netflix for October 9th, only a day after its release on the platform. However, the film first premiered on August 11 in India and received positive reviews.

The movie is a sequel to another successful comedy, ‘OMG.’ However, this time it was written and directed by Amit Rai, with the lead performance of Akshay Kumar. Here’s what you need to know about the film.

‘OMG 2,’ an Indian comedy drama triumphing on Netflix

‘OMG 2’ centers around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a devout follower of Lord Shiva, a humble man, a devoted father, and a loving husband. His life takes a dramatic turn when his son Vivek is falsely accused of misconduct and subsequently expelled from school. Struggling with this situation, Kanti contemplates leaving town, but a divine intervention steers him toward seeking justice by taking legal action against those responsible.

Akshay Kumar stars as the Messenger of Shiva, while in a different version he played Lord Shiva. The rest of the cast includes Yami Gautam Dhar, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil, Brijendra Kala, Aarush Varma, Geeta Agrawal, and Hemant Kumar Choudhary.

The film received praise in India for handling important topics regarding sex education. Meanwhile, on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, OMG 2 has an approval rating of 75% from 12 reviews, while having a 95% approval rating from the audience.