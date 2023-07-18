Netflix: The most watched Indian crime series just three days after its premiere

Netflix continues to add new titles to its catalog and crime has been one of the most popular genres among users of the platform. Now it is an Indian production that triumphs just three days after its incorporation.

Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma and Diggi Sisodia were in charge of making the series, whose first season has six episodes in total. The second season has not yet been announced, so it has not been renewed so far.

Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti and Vishal Handa are three of the main actors that make up the cast. Here, check which is the most watched foreign series on the service right now worldwide…

Kohrra is the Indian series that has entered the Netflix’s top 10

Kohrra is the new title on the platform that has been a hit with users, especially those who are fans of crime and suspense. The series has entered the top 10 worldwide this week, after being in the catalog only three days ago.

The story follows an NRI murdered just before his wedding in the Punjab countryside. As the investigation unfolds, a world of deceit, secrets and dysfunctional family dramas unravel.

Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Aanand Priya, Rachel Shelley, Ekavali Khanna and Saurav Khurana make up the main cast of the Randeep Jha-directed production.