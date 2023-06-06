Jake Gyllenhaal is quite a popular name in the industry and has been the face of major productions, such as Donnie Darko or Brokeback Mountain. It is one of his movies that has been ranked as one of the most watched on Netflix in the United States.

The film was directed by Denis Villeneuve, responsible for great titles such as Dune. Despite having seen the light of day for the first time in 2013, this week it managed to strongly attract the attention of the platform’s users, joining the top 10.

Soon we will see him star in Road House, alongside big names like boxer Conor McGregor. There we will see the ring star make his big screen debut and take on the 42-year-old actor. In the meantime, check out which movie has become one of the most watched…

Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller that’s all the rage on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the protagonists of one of Netflix’s most popular thrillers: Prisoners. Villeneuve’s film not only received an Oscar nomination, but now made it into the top 10 of the most watched films in the entire catalog in the United States.

The cast is packed with top-notch big names. Hugh Jackman, Maria Bello, Paul Dano, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, Viola Davis, Dylan Minnette and David Dastmalchian are among them.

“When Keller Dover’s daughter and her friend disappear, he takes the case into his own hands as the police follow multiple leads and the pressure mounts,” describes the film’s official synopsis.