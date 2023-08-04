It could be said that Netflix released a new “live-action”, since the story of the Japanese comedy is a new version of a mythical anime, which was created by Haro Asō and debuted on television in 2005.

This time the adaptation was starred by great Asian actors and with only two days since its release, the film has already established itself as one of the most watched of the week, making it into the top 10 worldwide.

The comedy was directed by Yusuke Ishida, while it was scripted by Tatsuro Mishima, Kotaro Takata and the creator himself. The director is known for other works such as Attack on Titan and Moteki.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is Netflix’s most-watched Japanese premiere

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead joined the streaming giant on August 3 and with only a few days of release it is already one of the most watched movies worldwide. It made it into the top 10 in record time and continues to climb the list.

The story follows Akira Tendo, who is mistreated by his boss, works non-stop and is nothing more than a slave to the company… until a zombie epidemic breaks out and he feels alive again.

Eiji Akaso, Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, Kazuki Kitamura, Yui Ichikawa, Mayo Kawasaki, Akari Hayami, Miwako Kakei, Kurumi Nakata, Doronzu Ishimoto and Shota Taniguchi make up the main cast of the live-action.