This week, there were several new K-drama titles that have been a huge success on Netflix, particularly within the global top 10. The second spot is held by one of them, and now a new release has been added to the extensive list.

This is a series that arrived on the streaming giant’s catalog just a few hours ago and has already solidified itself as one of the most-watched productions among users. Nam Ki-hoon is the one who directed the episodes.

South Korean dramas have gained significant ground, not only in the daily updates but also in the list of the most chosen ones of the year. Currently, three of these titles hold positions in the global and US top rankings.

Destined with You ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

Destined with You premiered its first episode a day ago, and its second episode just a few hours ago. Users haven’t wasted any time and have turned it into one of the most-watched series on Netflix globally.

It currently holds a spot in the Top 5. The story follows a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse who becomes entangled with a government official holding the key to his freedom, sparking an unexpected romance.

Rowoon, Jo Bo-ah, Ha Jun, Yura, Lee Pil-mo, Lee Bong-ryeon, Hyun Bong-sik, Song Young-gyu, Park Kyung-hye, Lee Tae-ri and Kim Hye-ok are some of the actors who make up the cast.