Netflix added just a few hours ago one of the best known comedies of the 2000s, which starred two great actresses of the genre: Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne. The film is full of top stars.

Although it was released in 2011, it remains one of the most important cult movies for rom-com fans. It was directed by Paul Feig, while Annie Mumolo and Kristen herself wrote the screenplay.

It was nominated for two Oscars, one for Melissa McCarthy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and another for Wigg for Best Writing, Original Screenplay.

Bridesmaids is the most watched comedy on Netflix US

Bridesmaids is not only one of the most popular comedy movies of the decade, but now also a Netflix favorite. Despite only being released a few hours ago, the story starring Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne has earned its place in the top 10 in the United States.

In addition to Wigg and Byrne, several big stars play the rest of the main characters. Some of them are Jon Hamm, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Chris O’Dowd and Tom Yi. The film has 25 awards and 72 nominations in total, two of which are from the Academy.

“Annie’s life is a mess. But when she finds out her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as Lillian’s maid of honor. Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she’ll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you’ll go for someone you love”, describes the official synopsis.