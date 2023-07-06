Netflix once again renewed its top 10 most watched series and it was a story about lawyers that made it into the world ranking. The platform confirmed the arrival of a second season, which will premiere in August.

The episodes are the brainchild of Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley. The first installment joined the catalog last year and had ten epsiods in total. The first four of the second installment are already on the service.

Thanks to the arrival of the sequel, the series has been trending again and is now a favorite among users in the United States. Here, check which title it is and who are the protagonists…

The Lincoln Lawyer is Netflix’s most-watched lawyer drama series

The Lincoln Lawyer managed to become one of the most watched lawyer series both in different parts of the world and in the United States. It is currently in the top 10 of Netflix, so it has been chosen by users in several homes.

The story follows Mickey Haller, the famous Los Angeles lawyer, who after an accident restarts his career (and his branded car) when he accepts a murder case. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays the title character, while Neve Campbell plays Maggie McPherson.