One of the appeals of Netflix is to have access to a library of films from other countries and continents. So, it’s not surprising that one feature that is very popular on the platform right now is an Indian Hindi-language movie.

As we said, during these past few weeks some international movies have been in the most-streamed list on the platform. That’s the case of the French action thriller AKA, that right now is Top 4 in all countries.

Meanwhile, the Mexican satire ¡Que Viva México! is also Top 6 worldwide. Another international title that is doing well on the platform is the Dutch drama ‘Faithfully Yours,’ which is currently number 2 worldwide.

The Indian film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway triumphs on Netflix

One of the films that has captivated audiences worldwide on Netflix is the Indian Hindi-language movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. According to the site FlixPatrol, the film is Top 3 worldwide. The movie is a legal drama inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Ashima Chibber wrote and directed the film. It follows Debika and her husband Aniruddha, who live in Stavanger with their children Shubba and five-month old Shuchi. However, after evaluating them, the Norwegian Child Welfare Services decides to take away the children as they find their parents unfit to hold their custody.

But, Debika decides to sue the government and win back custody of her children. It stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh. While the movie is inspired by a real case, it’s still worth noting that it is still fiction. Even the Norway Embassy in India issued a statement regarding the movie, as there has been controversy with the depiction of the cultural differences between the countries.