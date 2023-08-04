Finally came the day that many had been waiting for and Netflix added to its catalog the second season of one of the most successful and popular series of the streaming platform, which is a creation of Alice Oseman.

Euros Lyn directed the episodes, which are based on the books by Oseman and Kotoko Makino. The new part has a total of eight installments, which were all released together on the service.

This means that there is no waiting to find out how the story continues and what will happen in the season finale. Although it has not yet been renewed for a third edition, the show’s huge fan base could make it a reality.

Heartstopper is the most watched LGBT series on Netflix

The day has finally arrived and with only hours since the premiere of the second season of Heartstopper, the show has made history again and has established itself as one of the most watched on the streaming platform.

This not only managed to get a place in the top 10, but it is one of those that dominates the list worldwide, being one of the favorites of the public and one of the most anticipated by users of the service.

Author Alice Oseman confessed “In season two, the characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future. They all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions”.

This means that it will be a very intense season with many plot twists. It will not only be focused on Charlie and Nick, who establish their relationship as official, but we will also see what happens with other characters, such as Tao and Elle or Tara and Darcy.