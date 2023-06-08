Last year Lindsay Lohan surprised the world by announcing her return to the film industry. The actress debuted again in Falling for Christmas, where she shared the screen with Chord Overstreet.

Now, one of his old and most popular classics has been trending and has become his most watched Netflix movie in the entire United States. This was released in 2004 and quickly became a cult movie.

The story was a commercial success and shortly after its release, the arrival of a second installment was announced but with a completely different cast. Last year it was confirmed that the main actresses could be back in the musical that is being planned.

Mean Girls is the most watched Lindsay Lohan movie on Netflix in the US

Mean Girls is known for being one of the most memorable films of Linsday Lohan‘s career. After its release in 2004, it quickly became a cult hit and an icon for an entire generation.

Now the film is trending again, almost 10 days after its release. It currently entered the top 10 of the most watched on Netflix, according to Flix Patrol. It is the only work of the actress to find itself in the U.S. raking.

The cast is stacked with big stars. Rachel McAdams is the one who plays the unforgettable Regina George, while Amanda Seyfried is Karen Smith and Lacey Chabert is Gretchen Wieners.

Jonathan Bennett, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were also among the main characters. Now that the movie musical has been confirmed, many of the actors will be back and it is likely that we will see Lohan as Cady Heron once again.