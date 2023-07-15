This year several popular anime titles have joined different platforms, which are not related to Crunchyroll. Now, one of the live-action adaptations has hit Netflix this week, and it’s triumphing in the top 10.

The streaming giant has a catalog full of Japanese series, but now it is a movie released in March that has managed to captivate the public’s attention. The story is one of the most popular among fans of the genre.

It is not the first time that an adaptation of the story has been made, as a series, which was directed by Takehiro Kubota, was released first and is also available on the service.

My Happy Marriage is the most watched live-action anime on Netflix

My Happy Marriage is the Japanese film adaptation that has been triumphing on the streaming platform worldwide. Released earlier this year, the love story made it back into Netflix‘s top 10.

The plot follows an unhappy young woman from a battered family who is married to a fearsome and cold-hearted army commander. But when the two get to know each other better, love may have a chance.

Ren Meguro, Mio Imada, Keisuke Watanabe, Ryusei Onishi, Akari Takaishi, Yuuki Ogoe, Oshiro Maeda, Ukon Onoe, Mirai Yamamoto, Sayaka Yamaguchi and Tsutomu Takahashi make up the main cast of the live-action.