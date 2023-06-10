Netflix and Marvel joined forces to make one of the most popular animated movies one of the most watched on the streaming platform. Although it was released in 2018, it trended again after the release of its sequel a few weeks ago.

The film was directed by three greats: Bob Persichetti (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) and Rodney Rothman (The Five-Year Engagement). The plot is full of action, mystery and arachnid adventure.

It was considered one of the best films of the superhero company, as well as one of the most chosen films of the character. It was confirmed that the project will be a trilogy, so there is still one more installment to know the end of the story.

Spider-Man movie is the most watched Marvel movie on Netflix worldwide

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the most watched Marvel movie in the entire Netflix catalog and the fans who played it earned it a place in the top 10 worldwide. So it is one of the most chosen of the streaming platform.

Shameik Moore is voicing the animated Spider-Man, while Hailee Steinfeld is Gwen Stacy. The cast is loaded with big stars, including Oscar Isaac, Chris Pine, Zoë Kravitz, Kathryn Hahn, Nicolas Cage and more.

The story follows teenager Miles Morales, who becomes the Spider-Man of his universe, and must team up with five individuals with spider powers from other dimensions to stop a threat to all realities.