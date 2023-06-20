Netflix has triumphed with several recent movies such as Extraction with Chris Hemsworth, as well as Jennifer Lopez’ The Mother or ‘Glass Onion’ with Daniel Craig. However, there’s also non-fiction films that are making a splash on the platform such as a new documentary that will get you glued to the screen.

There are many types of documentaries that have triumphed on the platform. For example, sports docu-series such as Formula 1’s ‘Drive to Survive’ or tennis’ Break Point. Also, there are several celebrity documentaries that have also been celebrated, such as Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana.’

However, one genre that is always a smash is the true-crime docuseries or documentaries. Right now, the most-watched documentary has every ingredient for a compelling watch such as legal, medical and family tragedy.

The documentary that triumphs on Netflix worldwide and in the US

‘Take Care of Maya’ is the most-watched documentary on Netflix right now. It follows the case of a couple Jack and Beata Kowalski, who are wrongfully accused of child abuse after their 10-year-old daughter Maya visits the ER due to a strange sickness.

The documentary was released on June 10, and it has been growing steadily since. According to FlixPatrol.com, the movie is the third-most watched in the United States, and the fifth most popular worldwide.

It is directed by Henry Roosevelt, and it tells the story of how Beata Kowalski was accused of having the psychological condition Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which the caregiver or parent will make up fake symptoms or cause real ones to make it look like the child is unwell. However, that wasn’t the case but the tragedy struck the family.