Netflix has several new titles in its catalog, especially in its Top 10 in the United States. However, some of them are classic TV shows that continue to shine on the streaming platform.

After updating the ranking of the most-watched series, the show has positioned itself as the tenth most chosen production by American users. Joshua Carlebach is the one who created the show and served as the executive producer.

It has been so successful that the story has already aired four seasons, but on the service, it is only available up to the third season. Here, check out the new trend of the week…

New Amsterdam ranked No. 10 on Netflix US

New Amsterdam became a trend on Netflix again during the afternoon and quickly managed to reach the Top 10 in the United States. The show is inspired by the literary work Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.

The book was written by Dr. Eric Manheimer, who served as the medical director of Bellevue Hospital in New York. The story follows a new medical director who breaks the rules to fix the system at America’s oldest public hospital.

Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher are some of the actors who have been part of the show and those who have been chosen as the main cast.