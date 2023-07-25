Netflix: The most watched Mexican comedy on the platform just a week after its premiere

Foreign movies are the boom of Netflix and users have shown that these titles can be among the best in the catalog. Since a couple of months ago, the top 10 worldwide has been full of this kind of productions.

Now it is a Mexican comedy, which was added to the service on July 19, that has positioned itself within the U.S. ranking. Ricardo Castro Velazquez is in charge of directing the project.

Beto Gómez, Alfonso Suárez and Maria Torres wrote the screenplay, whose story starred Benny Emmanuel, Amanda Polo, Harold Azuara and Silverio Palacios, among other actors.

The (Almost) Legends, the most watched Mexican movie on Netflix

The (Almost) Legends was added to the catalog on Wednesday, July 19 and quickly managed to occupy a good position within the U.S. ranking, making it one of Netflix‘s hits of the week.

The story is set in a colorful Mexican town and follows two half-brothers. Romeo and Preciado reunite to honor their father’s memory in a car rally full of adrenaline and banda music.

Benny Emmanuel, Harold Azuara, Dagoberto Gama, Silverio Palacios, Nora Velázquez, Esmeralda Soto, Ana Celeste, Guillermo Quintanilla, Paulina de Labra, Diego Sandoval and César Castillo make up the main cast.