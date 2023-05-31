Foreign movies have taken a big place in the trends and the most watched productions on Netflix. Now it is a Mexican comedy that is part of the top 10 most played movies worldwide.

One of the latest releases was the Indian play, Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra and Anant Joshi. The comedy was ranked number 1 in the genre in the country, being one of the most successful.

IMDb gave the new favorite a score of 7.2 out of 10, making it one of the highest rated Mexican productions. Here, check out which work has won the attention of users right now:

Where the Tracks End is the most watched Mexican comedy on Netflix

Where the Tracks End has joined the list of the most successful foreign movies on Netflix. The comedy managed to position itself among the top 10 titles with the most plays on the streaming platform worldwide.

Directed by Ernesto Contreras and starring Guillermo Villegas and Fátima Molina along with Adriana Barraza, the story not only belongs to the comedy genre, but also has a profound teaching and dramatic style.

“Teacher Georgina has set out to improve the lives of her bright young students, whom she teaches in a train carriage in rural Mexico,” reads the official synopsis.