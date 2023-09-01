Netflix: The most-watched Mexican comedy worldwide only three days after its premiere

Three days ago, one of the most popular foreign comedies on Netflix right now was released. This Mexican production managed to enter both the global top 10 and the top rankings in the United States, securing different positions.

It’s a movie directed by Celso R. García, who is known for his work on titles like Origins: The Journey of Humankind and My Best Friend’s Wedding. The filmmaker also collaborated to write the screenplay.

The main script developers were Luciana Herrera Caso (Where Water is Born and Night of Fire) and Samara Ibrahim (The Fall). Here, check out the film that has become a trend this week…

The Great Seduction is the most-watched Mexican movie on Netflix

The Great Seduction is the movie that has reached the top 8 globally and in the United States, according to Flix Patrol. This Mexican production has managed to captivate Netflix users.

With just three days since its release, it has become one of the most-watched films. The story follows the inhabitants of a forgotten fishing village who hatch a series of schemes to seize a unique opportunity to save it from ruin.

The incredible cast is composed of Yalitza Aparicio, Guillermo Villegas, Joaquín Cosío, Héctor Jiménez, Eligio Meléndez, Mercedes Hernández, Pierre Louis and Arath Aquino.