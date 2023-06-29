Netflix: The most-watched Mexican drama on the platform in the US right now

Dramas and foreign productions are becoming more and more part of Netflix‘s catalog. Now it is a Mexican series that has entered the top 10 of the most watched on the platform worldwide, but especially in the United States.

The first season premiered a few days ago and has 24 episodes in total. It has not yet been confirmed if there will be a second installment, as it is likely that the producer will wait a while to confirm the future of the show.

Araceli Guajardo created the title, while Marcela Guirado, Leticia Calderón and Luis Ernesto Franco were some of the actors who played the main characters. Here, check which is the series that conquered the users…

The Surrogacy is the most watched Mexican drama on Netflix US

The Surrogacy added its first episode to Netflix on June 14, making it only a few weeks since its long-awaited premiere. The Mexican series managed to climb quickly in the top 10 worldwide, but especially in the US.

This is because American users were some of the ones who have played the show the most so far. The story follows a woman who rents her womb to a powerful Mexican business family to save her father’s life.

Fernanda Borches, Emmanuel Orenday, Vanesa Restrepo, Minnie West, Shani Lozano, Alejandro Oliva, Alejandro de la Madrid, Cecilia Toussaint, Manuel Balbi and Marieli Gómez are some of the actors that make up the rest of the cast.