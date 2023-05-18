Netflix: The most-watched Mexican film on the platform this week in the US

Netflix’s most-watched movies in the United States include several new original titles of the platform such as Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother or the teen-drama Royalteen: Princess Margrethe. However, the third spot of the Top 10 is a Mexican film.

When it comes to genres, action films have been a hit on the platform. One of the most-streamed has been the French thriller AKA, which is in the Top 10 worldwide, and in the US. Other action movies in the Top 10 in the USA are Heat and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

However, comedies such as A Man Called Otto (starring Tom Hanks) and Fifty Shades of Black are also in the list of the most-watched movies this week. But, what about the Mexican movie triumphing in the US? Check out all you need to know about it.

Netflix: ¡Qué viva México! is the Top 3 of most-watched movies in the US

¡Qué viva México! (which can be translated into ‘Long Live Mexico!’) is a 2023 Mexican political satire and comedy film directed by Luis Estrada, known for other movies such as Herod’s Law and El Infierno.

The film, written by Estrada and Jaime Sampietro, follows Pancho, who travels to his childhood home in the town of La Prosperidad after the death of his grandfather. There, he reunites with his relatives and chaos breaks out over the inheritance.

The film stars well-known names such as Damián Alcázar, Alfonso Herrera, Joaquín Cosio, Ana Martín, and Ana de la Reguera. However, despite being one of the most-watched films on the platform, it hasn’t been well-received by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 33% score with six reviews.