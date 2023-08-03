Netflix’s most-watched Top 10 has suffered some changes. Apart from the new entry of the Polish action thriller ‘Soulcatches,’ there’s the addition of a family movie that adapts one of the most famous novels for kids.

The film was directed by Walt Becker. Blaise Hemingway, Jay Scherick and David Ronn penned the script from a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. While the movie suffered delays due to the pandemic, it ultimately proved to be a success in the box office.

The movie was first released in November 2021, and it grossed $107 million worldwide on a $64 million budget. While receiving mixed reviews, the film’s success secured it a sequel, which is in development. And the film is…

‘Clifford: The Big Red Dog’, the live-action for children trending on Netflix

‘Clifford: The Big Red Dog’ was added to the Netflix catalog in July, and it has hit the Top 10 worldwide on August 3rd. According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, the movie is currently the seventh most watched film on the platform.

‘Clifford’ is a live-action based on the children’s book series of the same name by Norman Bridwell. The movie stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, Izaac Wang, Kenan Thompson and John Cleese.

The story follows Emily Elizabeth, who gets a little red puppy from a magical animal rescuer. However, the puppy becomes a giant, 10-foot hound. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle set out on an adventure in New York City.