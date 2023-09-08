Netflix has just updated its top 10 a few minutes ago, and a new movie has become the most-watched in the United States. Previously, the top spot was occupied by Love Again with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

The title that has dethroned the romantic drama is an animated production that premiered on the big screen in 2017 and tells the story of one of the most lovable and well-known television characters.

Alex Zamm directed the project, known for his work on projects such as A Christmas Prince. The director himself co-wrote the screenplay for the adaptation along with William Robertson, based on the idea by Walter Lantz.

Woody Woodpecker is the most-watched on Netflix US

Woody Woodpecker premiered a few years ago and took some time to become one of the most well-known trends of the moment. Netflix users have now made it the most-watched movie in the United States currently.

The story follows Woody Woodpecker, who returns with his characteristic laugh and eccentric antics in the first film that combines live-action characters with animated characters.

Timothy Omundson, Thaila Ayala, Eric Bauza, Graham Verchere, Jordana Largy, Scott McNeil and Adrian Glynn McMorran are some of the actors who make up the main cast of the live-action movie.