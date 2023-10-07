Netflix: The most-watched movie in the US just a day after its premiere

Phoebe Dynevor has worked with Netflix on multiple occasions, and just one day ago, she premiered her latest project with the streaming platform, a thriller combining suspense, action and romance for adults.

In this project, she not only shares the screen with Alden Ehrenreich but also has scenes with several highly renowned actors in the industry. The Bridgerton star has already become an icon among users worldwide and in the United States.

The movie was written and directed by Chloe Domont. This afternoon, Flix Patrol announced that it has become the most-watched on the platform in America, surpassing Nowhere and Reptile.

Fair Play is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

Fair Play is not only one of the most highly anticipated titles of the year, but Netflix users were eager for its arrival. Now, with less than a day since its release, the thriller has become the most-watched movie in the US.

The story is led by Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, while stars like Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza also make appearances in supporting roles.

The plot follows a young couple whose unexpected rise in a ruthless high-stakes hedge fund pushes their relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel much more than their recent engagement.