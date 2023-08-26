Netflix: The most-watched movie in the US just a week after its premiere

As it often happens on a daily basis, Netflix added new titles to its catalog this week, and one of them has become one of the most-watched movies on the platform in the United States, claiming the number one spot in the ranking.

This is a film starring several up-and-coming young actors, and the lead actresses are connected to one of the greatest comedians of all time, who was present and produced Grown Ups.

Adam Sandler is one of the many stars who are part of the main cast. The film production arrived on the streaming giant a little over a week ago and has quickly become one of the most-watched.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

Adam Sandler‘s daughters, Sunny and Sadie, are the ones who star in the most-watched comedy on Netflix, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which has now become the most chosen movie by users in the United States, holding the top spot on the platform.

The story is based on the novel of the same name written by Fiona Rosenbloom and follows Stacey Friedman as she prepares for her bat mitzvah, but her plans comically unravel and threaten to ruin the event.

The cast is filled with well-known stars, and the ones that stand out the most are Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Idina Menzel, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman and Dean Scott Vazquez.