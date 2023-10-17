Netflix: The most-watched movie in the US just four days after its release

Netflix has added several classic titles to its catalog this week, such as the horror movie Deliver Us from Evil starring Eric Bana. Just four days later, a comedy has managed to outshine many productions, becoming the most-watched on the platform in the United States.

The project was directed by Ben Falcone, known for his work both in front of and behind the camera in Thunder Force and The Happytime Murders. The filmmaker and actor also co-wrote the script with his wife, the star Melissa McCarthy, who is also the lead in the film.

The story made its big-screen debut in 2014, with a strong opening in terms of box office revenue. It earned $6.2 million on its first day and had already reached $21.6 million by the weekend. In total, it grossed over $100 million, despite having a budget of only $20 million.

Tammy is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

Tammy is not only one of the most remembered and acclaimed comedies starring Melissa McCarthy but is also now one of the most-watched films in the Netflix catalog in the United States. The platform has been refreshing its content, and the movie was added just four days ago, joining titles like The Misfits with Pierce Brosnan.

Flix Patrol, a site specializing in streaming platforms and their worldwide views, confirmed in its daily report that this action-comedy has managed to surpass several productions and establish itself as the most-watched on the service in America, pushing Deliver Us from Evil to the second spot of the Top 10.

The story follows the character played by McCarthy, a woman who, after losing her job and discovering that her husband has been unfaithful, tries to move forward by embarking on a long road trip with her foul-mouthed and hard-drinking grandmother, Pearl.

Who makes up the full cast of Tammy?

Melissa McCarthy as Tammy Banks

Susan Sarandon as Pearl Banks

Kathy Bates as Lenore

Mark Duplass as Bobby

Dan Aykroyd as Don

Allison Janney as Deb

Gary Cole as Earl

Nat Faxon as Greg

Toni Collette as Missi

Sandra Oh as Susanne

Ben Falcone as Keith

The presence of numerous famous and A-list stars in the movie contributed to its success, leading to several nominations at various award ceremonies. Melissa McCarthy received two People’s Choice Award nominations and she won the Favorite Comedic Movie Actress award.