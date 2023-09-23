Netflix: The most-watched movie in the US just one day after its premiere

A new fantasy, action and drama movie has arrived on the Netflix platform just a day ago, and it has already become one of the most acclaimed titles among users in the United States, now being the most-watched.

This is a reboot of an iconic franchise, which was originally starred by some of the most significant actors in the industry, including Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara and Alan Cumming.

The new installment was produced by Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group. Currently, it is the second project in the franchise following the animated series Spy Kids: Mission Critical. Here, check out the trending title…

Spy Kids: Armageddon is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

Spy Kids has recently experienced a revival, and the iconic adventure franchise has a new installment, which features many of the current actors. This morning, the Netflix US Top 10 was updated, and it quickly became the most-watched.

“When a video game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents prepare to save their parents… and the world”, describes the official synopsis.

Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Connor Esterson, Everly Carganilla, D.J. Cotrona, Billy Magnussen, Joe Schilling, Robert Rodriguez, Solar Dena Bennett, Fabiola Andújar and Neal Kodinsky are the ones who star in the new version.