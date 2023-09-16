Netflix: The most-watched movie in the US just one day after its premiere

As is customary every weekend in the afternoon, Netflix updates its ranking of the most-watched titles, and now a new movie has been crowned as the Top 1 in the United States.

The romantic comedy is starring two of the most prominent actors of the moment, who have had remarkable careers so far and have been part of several successful projects. These are Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson.

The story is based on a popular romance book written by Jennifer E. Smith, published in 2011 under the title The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. Check out the trend here…

Love at First Sight is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

Love at First Sight was added to the streaming giant’s catalog during the early hours of Friday, September 15, and since then, it hasn’t stopped accumulating views, becoming the most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States.

It hasn’t only captivated American viewers but is also dominating the worldwide ranking, claiming the number 1 spot and dethroning other productions that had been on the list for a while.

The story follows two strangers who meet on a flight to London, and a twist of fate separates them. Seeing each other again seems impossible, but love can defy any odds.