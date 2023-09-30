Netflix: The most-watched movie in the US just one day after its release

Netflix has a new most-watched movie in the United States! That’s right, it’s a gripping thriller that will give you goosebumps. It was led by three big stars: Benicio del Toro, Alicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake.

With this trio leading the story, it was expected to be a success. However, it wasn’t anticipated to be so fast, as it was added to the streaming giant’s catalog just a day ago.

Grant Singer directed the film, based on a story he co-created with Benjamin Brewer. Both of them adapted the screenplay, with the assistance of Del Toro, who also portrays the character Tom Nichols.

Reptile is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

Reptile is the new crime thriller that arrived on Netflix to shake up the rankings, positioning itself as the most-watched movie on the platform in the United States, while globally, it holds the second spot in the Top.

The story follows Nichols, a relentless New England detective unwavering in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems, which begins to dismantle the illusions of his own life.

Michael Pitt, Karl Glusman, Eric Bogosian, Frances Fisher, Domenick Lombardozzi, Owen Teague, Matilda Lutz and Victor Rasuk were chosen to accompany the trio during the development of the plot.