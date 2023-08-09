Netflix: The most watched movie in the US just one day after its release

This is not the first time that a documentary has made it into the Netflix top 10 as the most watched movie of the week, as we have previously seen the same thing happen with Unknown: The Lost Pyramid.

Now it is a sports-related production that shines at the top of the list in the United States. The story shows from up close a bit of the life of one of the most outstanding football players of the decade.

Ryan Duffy is in charge of directing the project, which abounds with interviews, celebrities and archival footage. Here, check out what’s the new trend and the most watched movie on the streaming service…

Untold: Johnny Football is the most watched movie on Netflix US

As expected, Johnny Manziel‘s story captivated all American users and his documentary, titled Untold: Johnny Football, ranked as the most watched movie on Netflix this week.

The production chronicles the meteoric rise and fall of the American football idol through interviews with friends, coaches and the player himself. Some of the stars featured include Drake, Eric Bolling, Blake Bortles and Erik Burkhardt.