Netflix: The most-watched movie in the US just three weeks after its release

Statistics and the most-watched titles on Netflix are continually changing, as it all depends on user choices. Now, the Top 10 in the United States has been refreshed, and a thriller has managed to dominate the list.

It’s a movie from 2017, which was directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, Fair Game and Go), based on a screenplay written by Gary Spinelli (Impulse, Motorcade and Amateur).

The cast was filled with top-tier names like Tom Cruise and Domhnall Gleeson, who are the actors who brought the main characters to life. Here, check out which is the new trending title in the US…

American Made is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

Despite American Made having been released on the big screen a few years ago, it wasn’t until October 1st that it made its big debut in the Netflix catalog for the United States, and it’s now the most-watched movie.

Flix Patrol, the specialized metrics site, confirmed that the title has been climbing within the American Top 10. A few days ago, it had secured the 8th position, but it has now managed to dominate the list.

The plot tells the story of Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a covert operation that was eventually exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair.

Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, Jayma Mays, Lola Kirke, Jesse Plemons and Caleb Landry Jones are just a few of the mega stars who have participated in the crime and action thriller that has received mixed reviews.