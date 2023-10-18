Netflix: The most-watched movie in the US just two days after its premiere

Netflix has once again updated its worldwide Top 10 and its catalog in the United States. Despite Tammy, a comedy starring Melissa McCarthy, leading the list of the most-watched movies in America yesterday, it is now a romance featuring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron that holds the number one spot.

This is a rom-com that was released on the big screen in 2019 and not only received great positive reviews but also did its two lead actors. Jonathan Levine directed the project based on a screenplay written by Dan Sterling and Liz Hannah.

The film not only received praise for its plot, but also for the excellent chemistry between Rogen and Theron throughout the movie’s two-hour duration, and it was added to the streaming giant’s catalog less than a week ago. Check out the new trend among users here….

Long Shot is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

Long Shot is the movie that has managed to captivate American Netflix users, making it the most-watched film on the platform currently. In less than two days, it took the top spot from Tammy, the comedy that had been the top trend in the catalog in the United States.

It was the specialized site Flix Patrol that reported the number of new views and the rank the title achieved during the week, confirming its place within the Top 10. It’s an ideal choice if you enjoy classic romantic comedies in the style of the 2000s.

The story revolves around the journalist Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen), who reunites with his childhood love Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), now the Secretary of State of the United States, who is ready to run as a potential presidential candidate.

Who makes up the cast of Long Shot?

The cast is led by two of Hollywood’s most well-known stars, who ended up becoming one of the audience’s favorite duos: Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. Both of them demonstrated their excitement to work together during the project’s development, and they undoubtedly conveyed that on the screen.

Rogen was the first to read the script and suggest that the 48-year-old actress should be the one to carry out the romantic comedy alongside him. According to one of his many confessions related to the movie, he stated that it took him almost “7 years to become popular enough to work with her”.

Despite their great chemistry and talents, they were not alone, as they were accompanied by a large ensemble of top-level stars. Some of the standout names include O’Shea Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Andy Serkis, Alexander Skarsgård, June Diane Raphael, Ravi Patel, Tristan D. Lalla and Randall Park.