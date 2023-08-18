Netflix: The most watched movie in the US only two days after its release

Netflix has once again refreshed its global top 10 list, but this time they’ve also added new titles to the ranking in the United States. Now, a horror thriller has surpassed Heart of Stone as the most-watched movie on the platform.

The film was directed by Julius Avery, who is known for being behind productions such as Son of a Gun with Ewan McGregor and Brenton Thwaites, Overlord with Jovan Adepo and Jerrycan with Tristan Burke.

The horror and suspense thriller leading the American list is starred by one of the most acclaimed actors in the film industry: Russell Crowe. Here, check out the new trending title…

The Pope’s Exorcist is the most watched movie on Netflix US

The Pope’s Exorcist was added to Netflix‘s catalog just two days ago and quickly managed to dethrone Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot as the most-watched movie in the United States.

The story is based on the real files of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Pope’s chief exorcist, who while investigating the possession of a young person, discovers that for centuries the Vatican has tried at all costs to keep the truth hidden.

The actor from Gladiator didn’t lead the plot alone, Daniel Zovatto was his co-star in the role of Father Esquibel. Other stars like Alex Essoe, Franco Nero and Laurel Marsden were also present.