Netflix: The most-watched movie on the platform in the United States

Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank are the stars of the most-watched thriller on Netflix in the United States this week. The streaming platform not only renewed its top 10 but also added several unexpected titles.

One of them is this suspenseful, revengeful, and action-packed story that features several prominent stars in its main cast. Deon Taylor directed the film, while David Loughery handled the screenplay.

Before topping the ranking, the 2020 production used to hold a lower position on the list. It used to be at number 9, but as the days passed, it climbed the ranks and managed to defeat Hidden Strike.

Fatale ranked No. 1 worldwide on Netflix US

Fatale is the suspenseful thriller that has everything mystery fans ask for. Its action-packed, betrayal-filled, and chaotic scenes have captivated users in the United States, making it one of the most-watched movies on Netflix.

The story follows a successful married man who, after a one-night stand, becomes entangled in an investigation led by a skilled detective. Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Damaris Lewis, and Danny Pino form the cast.