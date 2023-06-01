Netflix: The most-watched movie on the platform in the US right now

Although in recent times it has been action and suspense movies that lead the ranking of the most watched movies on Netflix, now it is an animated production that has stolen the number 1 spot.

Directed by Tom McGrath and scripted by Marla Frazee and Michael McCullers, the plot stars major industry players. One of them is Alec Baldwin, who until recently had several legal problems after the incident he had on the set of Rust.

The 65-year-old actor was acquitted of the involuntary manslaughter of Halyna Hutchins on February 23. However, the film in which it all happened has not yet been released and it is not known when it will see the light of day.

An animated movie is the most watched Netflix movie in the US

The Boss Baby is the movie that has been shining on the streaming platform and the one that has been chosen the most by users, occupying the number 1 position in the ranking of the most watched movies in the United States.

The tape was released in 2017 and joined the service in May last year. The story follows a baby who wears a suit and carries a briefcase. He teams up with his 7-year-old brother to stop the evil conspiracy of the CEO of Puppy Co.

Several great actors were responsible for giving voice and life to the main characters of the story. Baldwin plays Boss Baby, while Steve Buscemi is Francis Francis, Jimmy Kimmel is the father, Tobey Maguire is Adult Tim and Lisa Kudrow is the mother.