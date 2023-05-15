Netflix: The most-watched movie on the platform only three days after its premiere

Netflix is still creating hits. Their most recent successes include the period drama Queen Charlotte or the action film AKA. Now, a new original production has become the most-watched movie worldwide.

Netflix still manages to produce massive hits such as The Night Agent or The Diplomat. However, the streamer has been called out for its lack of compromise on its own shows, especially after the cancellation of the series Lockwood & Co after only one season,

Meanwhile, when we’re talking about original movies, the streamer has also triumphed recently with the thriller Hunger. Now, the most-watched film on Netflix is an action thriller starring one of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood.

‘The Mother’ with Jennifer Lopez is the most-watched movie on Netflix

According to the site FlixPatrol, which collects data of views on all platforms, the most watched Netflix movie in the world at the moment is The Mother. Niki Caro directs and Jennifer Lopez stars. With only three days on the platform, it has already conquered the Top 10. However, we still don’t know the exact numbers.

The story follows a deadly assassin who will come out of hiding and put herself in danger to protect her daughter, whom she put on adoption. After a long time, both women will finally meet. But they will find themselves in the difficult position of running and fighting for their lives.

Apart from Lopez, the film stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Gael García Bernal, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones and Edie Falco. While the movie is doing good numbers, the truth is that the reviews weren’t as benevolent with it. It has a 45% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics slamming it for many clichés in the action genre.