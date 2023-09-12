Netflix is not only filled with new movies for all tastes but also has some of the most well-known classics, which were starred in by top-tier celebrities like Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick and Jerry Maguire).

This morning, the platform updated its worldwide Top 10 again, and it’s an action thriller starring the actor from Mission Impossible that has taken the top spot in several countries.

It was directed by Edward Zwick, based on a script that he adapted himself along with Richard Wenk and Marshall Herskovitz. Here, check out what the action trend is that keeps users unable to tear themselves away from the screen…

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back has once again risen to the trends on Netflix, and despite being in the global Top 10 for a while, it has now managed to secure the top spot in the ranking.

While it’s one of the favorites among users in several countries, the same doesn’t hold true for the United States. This is because it’s currently not available in the catalog. It can only be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Jack Reacher, who must uncover the truth behind a government conspiracy to clear his name. On the run, Reacher uncovers a secret about his past that could change his life forever.

Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge, Danika Yarosh, Patrick Heusinger, Holt McCallany and Austin Hébert are some of the most prominent figures in the industry who have appeared in the action movie that debuted in 2016.