Netflix has once again renewed its worldwide top 10 and this time it is a comedy with Taraji P. Henson that shines at the top of the ranking. Although it premiered in 2019, it was recently incorporated into the catalog.

The film directed by Adam Shankman has slowly made its way up, since only a few days ago it was in last place. Its rise is due to users who have given it a chance and chose it several times.

The script was developed and adapted to the big screen by Tina Gordon, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory. The Empire and Hidden Figures actress was not the only star in attendance, but she was accompanied by the likes of Josh Brener.

What Men Want is the most watched new movie worldwide and the one that continues to add views over the hours, thanks to fans of the comedy and the platform, which is continually renewing its catalog.

It is a remake of the 2000 film What Women Want and its story follows a woman who, after drinking a potent shaman’s mixture, acquires the ability to hear the inner thoughts of men.

It’s trending in various countries, except in the United States, because it’s not part of the Netflix US catalog. Currently it’s only available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video.